Sanusi: Nigeria Living on Extra Time, Will Be in Deeper Hole in 2023

Former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II yesterday said whoever will win the 2023 presidential election will face more challenges compared to when President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office in 2015.

Speaking at a reception to mark the 80th birthday of the Babanla Adinni of Egbaland, Tayo Sowunmi, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Sanusi said Nigeria is living on “extra time”, noting that the new set of leaders must be ready to make difficult decisions.

He said: “To be honest, this country, we are living on extra time. In 2015, we were in a deep hole. In 2023, we will be in an even deeper hole than in 2015,” Sanusi said.

“All those people who are struggling to be president, I hope they understand that the problems that they are going to face are multiples of the problems that were faced in 2015.

“All of us have to be ready for difficult decisions and if they are taken, we are all going to pay for them.”

Underscoring the roles of traditional rulers, Sanusi, who is the leader of the Tijaniyya sect, said everyone cannot go into politics in a bid to solve the country’s problems.

“The solution is not for all of us to jump into politics. This country needs good politicians; it needs imams, pastors and bishops who are going to stand up and remind them (politicians) of the fear of God,” he said.

“It needs technocrats who are going to critique their policies. It needs traditional rulers who are going to speak as the conscience of the people. Everyone has a role to play and we should try to play that role to the best of our ability.

“If we all go into politics, who will hold the politicians responsible? Who is going to tell them when they are going wrong?

“I think it is because often, people don’t understand the role we play as traditional rulers that they think we should go and be governors or president. I think that the role I play can be more important than that of the president. It is different.”

