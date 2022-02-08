Rooting for Social Cohesion, Inter-religious Dialogue

Duro Ikhazuagbe reports that the fourth edition of ‘The Night of Ideas in Nigeria’ was an event to rebuild together along the line of issues bothering

on inter-religious dialogue and social cohesion in Nigeria

The fourth Nigerian edition of the Night of Ideas was held at the Alliance française de Lagos/Mike Adenuga Centre on Thursday 27 January.

As part of the cycle of debate of ideas led by the French network in Nigeria in 2022, it brought together actors from civil society, academia and the arts in Nigeria around the theme of inter-religious dialogue.

Coordinated by the French Institute for Research in Africa (IFRA-Nigeria) with the support of the French Institute of Nigeria and the Alliance française de Lagos/Mike Adenuga Centre, the Night of Ideas brought together a public that was present both physically and online.

The choice was made to decline the theme “Re (construct) together” around the issue of inter-religious dialogue and social cohesion in Nigeria, in the wake of the PADIR research programme (African Perspectives on Inter-Religious Dialogue) led by IFRA-Nigeria.

According to the group, “The global COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly altered our lifestyles, reminding us of the importance of physical human connections, beyond the widespread use of digital technology, and the centrality of social cohesion in responding to economic, political and cultural changes and challenges.

“Nigeria, a diverse and plural country, is regularly marked by inter-group confrontations and violence, in a persistent context of economic crisis, but also constitutes a laboratory where original ways of living together are invented and implemented.

“Beyond the fatalistic and outdated speeches, this “Night of Ideas” was therefore intended to be a moment of exchange and collective reflection on the current perspectives of social cohesion in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, the evening was divided into two parts. The first part was devoted to the exclusive screening of the short documentary “Compound” produced by the Mud Art Company, supported by the French Institute of Nigeria.

Mud Art Company was the winner of the Et Action! Programme conducted online for three months, from March to June 2020. Its founder and director, Ochai Ogaba, who presented the project, draws heavily on his experience of inter-community relations and tensions in Kaduna, in northern Nigeria, where he is originally from.

The second part was devoted to a round table on the theme of the perspectives of inter-religious dialogue in Nigeria, with contributions from three guests- Mr. Olukoya Ogen, Professor of History at Osun State University and coordinator in Nigeria of the EU-funded research programme on daily inter-religious relations in the southwest of the country;

Ms. Khadija Hawaja Gambo, an activist involved in inter-community dialogue for thirty years and a permanent commissioner at the Kaduna State Commission; and Father Cornelius Omonokhua, Catholic priest, former representative for Africa at the Vatican Commission for relations with Muslims and secretary of the Nigeria Interreligious Council (NIREC) and the West Africa Interreligious Council (WAIC).

The speakers highlighted potential solutions, notably around mediation between individuals, between groups and the priority of education.

