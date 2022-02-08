Redmi Note 11 Series to Enter Nigeria Market Tomorrow

Smart device manufacturing company, Xiaomi has said it will unveil the Redmi Note 11 Series in Nigeria this week.

It said this latest series will offer Nigerians superior specs in the realms of camera display, battery and charging efficiency while providing high-level performance to suit the ever-evolving needs of consumers across the board.

The company said: “As a hugely popular product series with over 240 million units sold worldwide, Redmi Note Series continues the legacy of challenging what is possible.

“This series of mid-range devices is set to offer superior specs in the realms of camera, display, battery and charging efficiency, providing high-level performance to suit the ever-evolving needs of consumers across the board

“Redmi Note 11 Series is the next step in Xiaomi’s global mandate to make innovative technology both accessible and affordable.

“Introducing the Redmi Note 11 Series is just the beginning of Xiaomi’s 2022 objective to satisfy Xiaomi fans’ appetite for cutting-edge technology and further elevate user experiences.

The spirit of the Redmi Note 11 Series also acts as a call-to-action to Xiaomi fans, inspiring them to rise to their everyday challenges and create a better version of themselves,” it said.

“As the year progresses, the company is set to release smartphones and AIoT technologies that enables Nigerians to maximise their lifestyles and make the most of every moment,” the company promised.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

