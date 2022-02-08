Prof Imumolen to Empower Celebrities With N2bn Scholarship Trust Fund 

To enhance their career and encourage knowledge-based education, renowned philanthropist, Prof Chris Imumolen has set up a N2 Billion Scholarship Trust Fund to enable Nigerian celebrities further their educational levels up to the tertiary institutions.

Prof Imumolen, the Vice Chancellor of Global Wealth University, Togo and a Presidential Aspirant for the 2023 election who disclosed his plan of the scholarship fund recently, said the gesture is geared towards celebrities who may have found it difficult to continue their education.

He therefore, stated that it is all about creating a window for the celebrities to have access to quality and affordable education.

Prof Chris Imumolen who has over the past 6 years provided scholarship to over 600,000 Nigerians through his educational platform, also inducted some celebrity on the 5th February 2022 as professional member Into the American Institute of Certified Professionals (Performing Art),

During the induction ceremony, Small Doctor and BRed(30BG) , were presented their certificate of membership after a gracious performance.

Prof Chris Imumolen in his words declared the N2 Billion Scholarship Trust Fund as a promise to help the well-placed celebrities in a better perception for their over million followers, which will, in turn spur them to begin to believe in education as a sure way to nation building.

Prof Imumolen has over the years, been known for his philanthropic works. Most recent was his assistance to the people of Abaji in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, which attracted the title of the prestigious Ado of Abaji.

The title was bestowed on Imumolen recently by the Abaji Chieftaincy Council following his numerous contributions to the Abaji Community.

Recall that Prof Imumolen had in the past few months visited Abaji community to see ways he could support them in terms of security, social amenities and educational scholarships.

Already Imumolen is working with the police and appropriate authorities to assist the community firm up its security architecture.

The Philanthropist is also planning to set up educational institutes, through which he could offer scholarships to deserving indigenes of Abaji.

Prof Christopher Imumolen, the first African to establish three Universities in three Continents: Africa, South America and North America is a man of many parts.

He is the among the Few Africans whose name is drafted in the World Book of Greatness UK, just as he is the only Nigerian who is a Member of the World Presidential Civility Club

In 2019, the professor single handedly floated a Business Financial Support Program that empowered over 6000 Nigerians with seed capital between N200,000 to N2,000,000.

As part of his zeal to assist in community developments, he single handedly and humbly provided electricity Installation and transformers to Atan- Ogun State Kajola ibooro Community Ogun State, Ilupeju Area community Oye Ekiti, etc

In addition, he freely raised over 120 millionaires in 2020 and gave out over 46 cars to difference individuals to support their business through its GWS System.

In 2021, the presidential aspirant followed up compassionately with the liberation of over 120 of prisoners who were wrongly sentenced, after which he supported them financially for business and scholarship.

He has equally been passionately engaging in the Free Feeding project for the IDPs and poor communities since 2015.

To support innovation and talent in Nigeria, Prof Imumolen, few years ago, set up the Prof Chris Imumolen Annual Innovation Award of N10,000,000 to support innovation and talent in Nigeria.

