Police, Hunters Foil Attack on Area Command in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale

Kogi State Police Command, yesterday, disclosed that its men, in collaboration with local vigilance group, foiled an attack on the Command headquarters in Okene, Okene Local Government Area of the state, leaving one dead and some others injured.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), SP William Ovye Aya,said the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Egbuka, had immediately deployed re-enforcement team to the area.

He said the re-enforcement team consisted of Counter Terrorism Units, Police Mobile Force, Intelligence team as well as Quick Response Unit along with the military and other security forces with a view to tracking the perpetrators and bring them to book.

“On the 06/02/2022 at about 2200hrs, some armed hoodlums attacked the Okene Area Command Headquarters with Sporadic gunshots and explosives chanting ‘Allahu Akhbar’.

“The Officers on duty gallantly repelled the hoodlums, shot dead one of them, which forced them to flee before the arrival of back-up teams from the neighboring Divisions,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police, however, assured law-abiding citizens of the state of his commitment in discharging his mandate in synergy with other heads of security agencies in the state to ensure a safe and secure environment for all to go about their lawful activities.

THISDAY gathered that the gunmen, numbering over 30 had stormed the Area Command, but were effectively repelled by the combined efforts of Police and local vigilance group.

It was learnt that explosives device meant to destroy the command were immediately detonated by experts in the state.

One of hoodlums, who attacked the Area Command fell to the superior power of police while others allegedly escaped with varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

A statement by the Kogi State Government, signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, said the counter-attack was coordinated by the Executive Chairmen of Local Government Areas in Kogi Central and the Senior Special Adviser on Security to the Governor in charge of Kogi Central.

“The Kogi State Government wishes to report that the Okene Area Command of the Nigerian Police Force was attacked by gunmen numbering over 30 in the late hours of Sunday February 6, 2022.

“However, they were shown the strength and efficacy of the Kogi security architecture as the local hunters, men of the State Vigilante Service collaborated with other security operatives to spontaneously foil the attack.

“The superior firepower of the combined security network of the state ensured one of them was gunned down immediately while others ran away with various degrees of gunshot wounds.

“This is the second time in less than two months that Kogi proved impregnable to criminals as tens of them lost their lives in the attack on Yagba West LGA of the state last December,” the statement stated.

Two motorcycles were recovered as well as various arms and ammunition.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

