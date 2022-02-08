Periwinkle Condos Set to Commence Luxury Project in Eko Atlantic City

Periwinkle Condos Limited, a subsidiary of Periwinkle Residences, a leading luxury estate development company in Lagos has continued in its mission to provide premium condos and address the housing deficit faced by Nigerians with its new luxury project, Pan-Atlantis Tower, thus opening a new window for homeownership, jobs and investment opportunities.

This luxury project situated in the much sought-after Northern Boulevard District in Eko Atlantic City will provide potential investors with premium condos, maisonettes, penthouses and so much more with world-class amenities.

The CEO of Periwinkle Group, Chiedu Nweke has promised that Pan-Atlantis Tower will refine the face of luxury in Eko Atlantic City, and would provide homes, jobs, and investment opportunities for Nigerians and those in the diaspora. He said this during the formal handing over of the plot by the Eko Atlantic team to Periwinkle Condos Ltd, held on Friday 21st January 2022.

“This site has been formally handed over to us and in the coming months, we’ll start working here to develop the remarkable project called Pan-Atlantis Tower, and it’s like every other thing we do at Periwinkle, this is a statement of our intention to change the entire face of Eko Atlantic itself and the face of luxury in Nigeria.” Chiedu Nweke added.

Tunde Olatunji, the Chief Operating Officer of Periwinkle Condos Limited, noted that the upcoming project will have unique features tailored to meet international standards as well as the needs of the modern-day investor, due to its prime location and high investment returns. He further added that the Pan-Atlantis Tower project will open a new window of opportunity to stakeholders in the real estate industry through the provision of jobs as well.

