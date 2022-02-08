Ortom Pledges More Road Construction Before End of Tenure

George Okoh in Makurdi

Governor of Benue State, Mr. Samuel Ortom has assured the people of Adoka of more developmental projects in their communities even as he says more roads would be constructed in Benue State before the end of his administration.

Ortom gave this assurance at Aiya-Adoka yesterday, while speaking at the Ejaje Eja’Alekwu festival and conferment of Chieftaincy titles on some prominent sons and daughters of Adoka land.

The governor who was represented by his Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Hon. Michael Inalegwu, also thanked the traditional ruler of Adoka, the AlegwuK’Adoka and Ad’Otukpo, Dr. Samuel Awulo Onuh and members of his cabinet for finding a former Commissioner of the Economic and Financial Crime Commision (EFCC) Paul Harris Ogbole and others worthy of the Chieftaincy titles, assuring the traditional councils in Benue state of his continuous support.

Inalegwu said the governor would have attended the occasion in person if not because of his involvement in another important engagement, assuring the people of Adoka more dividends of democracy.

“About six schools in six communities in Adoka have been equipped with chairs, tables and other important facilities. There will be a quick end to the perennial water scarcity in Adoka soon and early completion of the going construction of Adoka-Entekpa road linking some neighboring communities of Apa and Agatu LGAs,” Inalegwu said.

He said, security was a collective responsibility and urged the people of Adoka to unite, live in peace with one another in order to bring developments to their land as no meaningful development can take place in a rancorous and acrimonious environment, assuring the people of his resolve to always protecting the people of the state.

Among the sons and daughters of Adoka honoured at the occasion were Ogbole, Mrs. Susan Ada Ajenge and Prof. Sunday Adokpela.

