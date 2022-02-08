Nollywood Actors Declare Support for Ongoing Drug War

Michael Olugbode

Leaders of the Nollywood industry under the aegis of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) have expressed their preparedness to join the ongoing war against drug abuse in the country.

Declaring their support to pull their weight behind the crusade against the drug scourge as led by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), during a visit yesterday, to the headquarters of the anti-drug agency, they said their visit was to get enrolled to the ongoing war against drug in Nigeria.

The National President of AGN, Emeka Rollas Ejezie, who led the team, said, “We are here today to affirm our complete support to your efforts in combating the menace of drugs in our society as we strongly believe it will help reduce drug crime to the barest minimum.

“As a Guild of major influencers and in line with our set objectives to educate, inform and entertain as well as our avowed commitment to national development, we seek a mutually beneficial partnership with the NDLEA to leverage on the star-power of our members in promoting some of your transformation programmes especially on drug trafficking and abuses.”

He said: “Majority of our members are youths and appeal to a generation of youths who are influenced heavily by internet content and social media. We have therefore outlined some advocacy programmes to enlighten Nigerian youths on the dangers of drug abuse and trafficking.

“They include but not limited to: production of skits majorly for social media campaigns; drama series on negative effects of drug abuses, rehabilitations, eradicating the fear of stigmatization and advantages of total abstinence; engage some of our A-List actors as NDLEA Ambassadors to help use their star power to discourage the youths from doing drugs.”

He added that: “We share in the dream of a better Nigeria where success will be the reward for hard work and not through drug trafficking and other drug related offences.

“The era of glorifying drug barons and criminals is far gone and the Actors Guild of Nigeria, as Ambassadors of Nigeria’s image is readily available for advocacy campaigns, talk-shops, production of skits, playlets, feature films etc. on the menace of drug abuse and trafficking.”

In his response, the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Retd), commended the Nollywood actors and the entertainment industry for projecting the image of Nigeria.

He expressed confidence that the campaign against drug abuse in the country would go far with the offer of partnership and support from the leadership of AGN.

He said with drug use prevalence in the country, three times the global average, the agency needed committed partners like the Guild to mobilise the citizentry against the menace.

Marwa said: “A number of artistes don’t only use, they also encourage others to abuse drugs through their work and activities on social media. We want the Guild to set good example by leading the war within its circle.

“Your movies must promote messages against the use of illicit drugs because the minds of millions are shaped by what they watch in movies. We need you to set up War Against Drug Abuse, WADA, committees within your industry.”

Apart from the National President, Emeka Rollas Ejezie, other members of the delegation at the meeting were Mohammed Kareem, Vice President North Central; Zulu Adigwe; Steve Eboh; Onwurah Agility Ifeanyi; Waash Waziri, Vice President North West; Nazareth Jesse Bako, Mayor AGN Abuja; Pamela Abah; veteran actor, Lisa Onu and Hajiya Salma Ibrahim, Chairman AGN Kaduna.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

