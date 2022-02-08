‘No Firearms were Discovered by Police in My Home’, Evans

Steve Aya

Evans, alleged kidnap kingpin who’s real name is Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, has denied that firearms were discovered by the Police in his home.

In his evidence in Chief as defence witness before an Ikeja Special Offences Court on Friday, Evans also denied kidnapping a businessman, Sylvanus Ahamonu, and collecting a $420,000 ransom from his family.

Evans is standing trial alongside an ex-soldier, Victor Aduba, on a four-count charge of kidnapping and unlawful possession of firearms.

Under cross-examination by the State Prosecutor, Mr Yusuf Sule, Evans told the court that he was born on April 22, 1980 and was from Nnewi, Anambra. He vehemently denied knowing Ahamonu prior to seeing him after his arrest.

When Sule noted that Ahamonu had identified him when he testified virtually (via the Zoom app) in court, Evans said he is easily identifiable.

“Ahamonu and Idowu Haruna (the Investigating Police Officer) could have conspired with the Police.

“My pictures are everywhere, all over the world. Before my picture was everywhere, people knew who I was.

“I had a haulage and logistics business, with over 30 staff and drivers in Amuwo-Odofin”, he said.

The alleged kidnap kingpin said he had made no mention of his haulage and logistics business in his statement, because it was written by the Police.

Responding to questions, Evans said he also did not provide medical documents proving his alleged torture by the Police to the court. He however, noted that while he was incarcerated, he had filed a fundamental human rights suit against the Police over the alleged torture at the Federal High Court, Lagos.

Explaining why he was seen in a jovial mood in the confessional video played in the court when prosecution presented its case, Evans said he was forced to act in that manner by the Police.

“The Police told me to be laughing and smiling in the video. You do not know what I encountered in the hands of Abba Kyari and his boys. My eyes saw hell.

“It was what they told me to be doing, that I was doing”, Evans said.

Earlier during proceedings, Evans while testifying in his defence had said he did not know Ahamonu.

Led in evidence by defence counsel, Ms O.N Sonuga, he said “I do not know Sylvanus Ahamonu, I only met him in the IG Guest House at Falomo.

“One day at the IG Guest House, the Police brought some documents and asked me to sign, I asked what the documents are for, they didn’t answer me; they said that if I don’t cooperate with them, they will kill me.

“When I refused, Inspector Philip asked them to take me to the back of the guest house. When I got there, they were pressing cigarette butts on my body.

“They killed about six persons in my presence, and I signed the document. I was not allowed read it. I think it is the document that was used to bring me to court.

Evans also told the court that no firearms were discovered in his home by the Police.

Erojikwe Chairs 2022 NBA-AGC

Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association’s Committee on Continued Legal Education (CLE), Mr. Tobenna Erojikwe has been appointed to chair the Technical Committee on Conference Planning (TCCP) for the forthcoming 2022 NBA Annual General Conference, slated for later this year. This was announced by the NBA President, Mr Olumide Akpata.

Erojikwe is seen by many, as a highly dedicated goals-oriented Barman whose energetic handling of the Continued Legal Education Committee has yielded positive results, since he took up that responsibility.

#upjudicialsalaries

‘That a good judgement flows from a mind that is not bogged by the thought of – where do I get my next meal? Or where do I get the money to pay my son’s school fees? Poor conditions of service, disturb the mind. It is an obstacle to clear and positive thinking.” – Former President of the Court of Appeal, late Hon. Justice Mustapha Akanbi CFR, in a publication titled, “The Main Obstacles of Justice According to Law”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

