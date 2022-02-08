MUCH ADO ABOUT UMO ENO

Fidelis Ekwere writes that the noise over Emmanuel’s successor is needless as the electorate will have the final say

It was around 1993 I learnt the meaning of the word, ‘prerogative’ from a Bobby Brown song titled, ‘My Prerogative’. In the song, Bobby sang about how some people abused him for choosing to live the way he wanted. Defined simply, prerogative refers to ‘someone’s right’. This word would come to my mind in the days following the announcement of a successor by the Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel.

The date was Sunday, January 30, 2022. The venue was the Government Lodge, Uyo. And the audience were selected stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. It was there Governor Emmanuel anointed Pastor Umo Eno, his commissioner of Lands and Water Resources as his successor in 2023.

This bombshell was not welcome by politicians in certain quarters. And they did not waste time in showing their dislike. The fall-out has been interesting to watch so far. It was reported that one of the attendees of the meeting, Onofiok Luke, a federal lawmaker who represents Etinan Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, stormed off after the governor’s announcement. It is an open secret that Luke had eyes on becoming the state governor in 2023 and could not understand why Governor Emmanuel would anoint a ‘neophyte’ like Eno. Similarly, some Christian elders, in another report, frowned against the governor’s act. Then, few others chose silence.

Few days later, a picture surfaced in which Mr. Eno knelt before a standing Governor Emmanuel. ‘Emmanuel is playing god’, the opposition ranted. If they could, they would have had Emmanuel’s head. An explanation that the governor was merely praying for the pastor would not satisfy trolls who ensured by their mischief that the image went viral. Some even likened the image to a video in which Senator James Manager knelt before former Delta State governor, James Ibori, who sat squarely, as an overlord. But nothing could be further from the truth. And public commentator and Chairman, Editorial Board of The Nation newspaper, Sam Omatseye, tweeted: “Pix shouldn’t deceive us. Don’t compare James Manager’s kneeling to Ibori to Eno kneeling beside Gov Udom. Udom was praying for his chosen successor. Eno was humble so he knelt. Udom didn’t sit but stood. Eno didn’t present drinks. It was moment of reverence to God. Simple.”

If Luke had been the one anointed by Governor Emmanuel that day, chances are that he would not storm off the venue. No, I think he’ll relax and savour the trust of the number one citizen of the state. He’ll also probably crave the Emmanuel blessings. Or if it were the choice of the ‘Christian elders’ that was announced? I don’t think they would have minded. Rather, they’ll likely be likening Governor Emmanuel to Archangel Michael. Like the juju singer, Commander Ebenezer Obey, crooned in his song, ‘The Horse, The Man and The son,’ one cannot satisfy everyone. There is no point trying.

I think the hullabaloo since Emmanuel anointed Pastor Eno as his successor is needless. The governor merely exercised his prerogative. In many climes, it is not uncommon for leaders to choose their successors. These leaders occupy a vantage position from which they can glean which of their lieutenants is better positioned to succeed them. In fact, I believe it is the concerned leader that worries more about who succeeds them – who can play up or advance their legacy. Leaders routinely do this and it is not a new thing for political leaders to often pick their successors. Nearing the end of tenure as Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu picked his Chief of Staff, Babatunde Fashola, as his preferred successor. Then, some top politicians in the state who wanted to become governor also were not happy. But Tinubu’s gambit was successful and Lagosians loved Fashola.

I think that in the interest of protecting and even advancing the legacies he has made for Akwa Ibom, Emmanuel would desire someone he deems capable of continuation. For a man who has embarked on massive construction of roads and bridges, hospitals, schools, infrastructural feats like Ibom Air, Dakada Towers and Spectrum TV as well as created an atmosphere where private businesses can thrive, a successor that would advance them would matter to him.

Enter Umo Eno.

Born in humble settings, he began his career in 1982 with Union Bank of Nigeria, before joining Bertola Machine Tools from 1985 to 1990. He later moved to Norman Holdings Limited from 1990 to 1997, where he left as the Group General Manager, Commercial Services. In 1997, he ventured into hospitality and established Royalty Hotels and Recreations Limited. He formed Royalty Group and expanded into manufacturing and oil and gas. Between 2004 and 2007, Eno served as the Chairman of the Akwa Ibom Hotels and Tourism Board from 2004 to 2007.

Pastor Eno, a two-time Paul Haris Fellow of the Rotary Club of Eket District 9140, holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of Uyo, where he is also pursuing a Ph.D. program. He is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Catering & Hotel Institute, a graduate of Pan-African University’s Lagos Business School and a recipient of the National Productivity Award.

Describing Pastor Eno’s entrepreneurial drive, Governor Emmanuel said: “He will be coming to the office of Governor with an economic blueprint that will further guarantee employment, development, and economic prosperity for our people.”

As much as Mr. Eno is not the popular candidate, he also has the support of others including the former governor, Obong Victor Attah, who is chairman of PDP Stakeholders. Anyone not satisfied with the governor’s prerogative should realise it can be contested at the party primaries. It is not like the governor’s ‘anointed’ automatically becomes the party’s flagbearer. No, not at all. The process of electing a gubernatorial flagbearer for the PDP in the state would still go on. This is where those opposed to the governor’s choice can slug it out.

In a recent interview, Harry Udoh, the chairman of the Civil Society Organisations in Akwa Ibom agreed that the governor has the right to anoint Umo Eno but the final decision rests with the people of the state.

“There’s still the primary election to be won and there is still the general election to be won. Anybody can choose anybody; it is left for the people to decide. I think that’s what democracy is all about.”

He couldn’t have summed it better.

At the end, it is the electorate that has a final say on who eventually emerges Akwa Ibom governor in 2023. Emanuel has been steering the state very well since 2015 and he believes Pastor Eno would better steer it after him. As a popular chief executive he is staking his enormous goodwill and vast structure in the state to Eno’s service. Hence the wailers wanted his endorsement. The Governor could only pick one successor. That is something Akwa Ibomites should think and act about.

