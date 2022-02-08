Lawan Constitutes 7-member Conference Committee on NIPOST Bill

By Sunday Aborisade

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday, announced the composition of a conference committee on the Nigerian Postal Service Bill passed by the chamber on June 8, 2021.

The committee is chaired by the Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Ajayi Borrofice.

Those listed as members of the committee include Senators Oluremi Tinubu, Bello Mandiya, Akon Eyakenyi, Bala Ibn Na’Allah, Istifanus Gyang and Abba Moro.

Members of the committee are expected to meet with their counterparts in the House of Representatives to harmonise the two versions of the NIPOST Bill passed by both chambers of the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, three bills have scaled second reading in the Senate.

They are a bill seeking to establish the Federal Medical Centre Obukpa, Nsukka, Enugu State; a bill to repeal the Firearms Act No. 32 1959 Cap F28 LFN 2004 to establish a comprehensive system of firearms control; and a bill to amend the Immigration Act 2015 to make provision for the mode of appointment of the Comptroller-General of Immigration and for other related matters.

The bills were sponsored by Senators Chukwuka Utazi (Enugu North), Sani Musa (Niger East) and George Thompson Sekibo (Rivers East), respectively.

The bills, after consideration, were referred by the Senate President to the Committees on Health (Secondary and Tertiary); Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters; and Interior.

The committees were all given four weeks to report back to the Senate in plenary.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

