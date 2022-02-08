Land Grabbers Dropped Obasanjo’s Name to Torment Us, Ogun Community Alleges

Residents of Olorunsogo, an agrarian community in Ifo Local Government area of Ogun State have raised the alarm that some suspected land grabbers, have been dropping the name of former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s to torment them in more than 200 villages.

The community, alleged that the major aim of the invaders from Ibaragun Awori extraction of the state, was to seize their land unjustly at Gbogbo Oke, Gbogbo Odo, Luwani, Yanbi, Jagunna, Iyedi Balogun, Iyedi ikereku, Asa Apon, and Oke Nla, amongst others.

Addressing journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, the Olu of Sunren Olorunsogo, Oba Olukayode Sodimu said the worrisome aspect of the invaders, was that the name of Obasanjo was being dropped by them, who were boasting that nothing can happen.

Sodimu therefore, appealed to the Ogun State Government, and all other law enforcement agencies to come to rescue the community as they had been given to vacate the area within 24-48 hours.

The monarch said they were disturbed when the suspected grabbers, invaded the community, with hoodlums last year, claiming that they were executing Supreme Court judgment.

Sodimu alleged that the land speculators had been using mobile policemen to harass the villagers on regular basis.

“These people claimed to have gotten a Supreme Court ruling but their purported Supreme Court judgement was between the late Oba Ayorinde, Alakija of Orile Ikija and Ibaragun. We were not served any notice by any court, neither did our forefathers told us that we are family with them.

“So, we are surprised that they claimed to have a judgement against us when the distance between us in landmass is very far.

“We are appealing to the state government, all law enforcement agencies in the state to please come to our rescue. We have the elderly in the community who have history and ancestors attached there. So, we cannot be forced out of our ancestral homes when we have a government in the state.

“We do not have any court matter with the Ibaragun. They had been boasting about that Baba Obasanjo has over 1,000 hectares of the land and therefore, there was a no going back on the matter,” the monarch said.

Also speaking, the Asiwaju of Isola land, Chief M A Akindele, noted that on November 2, 2021, the land grabbers invaded the community, but they were able to arrest some of them and handed them to the police.

“These people are using the name of our referred father, former President Olusegun Obasanjo as their supporter. I am sure baba himself might not know this. So, we are using this medium to inform him of these people trying to soil his name on land matters”

“River Ogun already separated the two communities. It has not been in any history that the Awori Ibaragun are part of us.

“We have written to the State Government, the Ogun state House of Assembly, and other law enforcement agencies concerning this issue. We hope they wade in before things degenerate,” he added

He said Olorunsogo Community is located half from Papa and Sagamu Interchange and contains of over 200 communities which includes, Gbogbo Oke, Gbogbo Odo, Luwani, Yanbi, Jagunna, Iyedi Balogun, Iyedi ikereku, Asa Apon, and Oke Nla, amongst others cutting across 3 local government areas

