Jaji Abolore, Booth Night Club Owner Promises New levels, Awards

Tajudeen Abolore Jaji, the high-flyer CEO of South Africa’s nightlife and entertainment premium brand, Booth Group has disclosed the major focus of his company.

For Jaji Abolore, the major development is to move the brand forward and also grab more laurels, “this year, we are moving to the next level and winning more awards. Our aim has always been to give world-class services and so far, we have not been doing badly,” he said.

He further added: “We are also set to expand our services and also further add more value to the Booth brand.”

The Nigerian and his company successful dominated the nightlife niche of South Africa since 2016 when he founded the Booth Night Club and subsequently expanded it to include Booth Liquor Store and Room 130 Bar and Lounge.

Under the administration of Tajudeen Abolore Jaji, Booth Night Club, an elite club with class and style that delivers top-notch nightlife experience in the heart of Sandton, emerged as the 2018 Best Club in Johannesburg according to Joburg Viewers’ Choice Awards (Best of Jozi) and was also in the same year voted the Best Night Club by The Voice Magazine.

The Nigerian brought his business acumen to build a formidable brand that attracts a lot of premium brand partners including RGBC, Pernod Ricard, Diageo, Barcardi, DGB, SAB, Edward Snell and British Tobacco among others.

Another testament to his entrepreneurial ability is the special recognition given to Booth Night Club as the first nightclub to organise a successful Pan African outdoor music festival, the BoothFest, which since its maiden edition in 2018 has been attracting Africa’s biggest music exports, such as Wizkid, alongside other notable artistes in Africa.

