Ibeto vs EFCC: Court Fixes March 8 for Hearing of Motion

Blessing Ibunge

Justice Boma Diepiri of the Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt has fixed March 8, 2022, to hear the motion on notice on fundamental human rights by the Chairman of Ibeto Cement, Cletus Ibeto, against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and one Daniel Chukwudozie (second respondent).

Ibeto (Applicant) had filed in the application in Suit No. PHC/268/FHR/2022 before the aforementioned court.

Ibeto claiming his fundamental right, sought to prevent the EFCC from investigating criminal allegations of fraud bordering on obtaining by false pretense the sum of N4.8 billion forgery and criminal breach of trust brought against him by Dozzy Oil and Gas Limited.

The second respondent in the matter, alleged that he was approached by the Ibeto (applicant) to purchase a parcel of land situated at Reclamation Layout Phase 11 Port Harcourt, only to discover that the property in issue did not belong to claimant and his companies.

At the resumed sitting on the matter yesterday, counsel for the second respondent informed the court that he had not been served by the applicant.

In his reaction, counsel for the applicant, Henry Bello, who held brief for the lead counsel, Onyechi Ikpeazu informed the court that he served the second respondent on February 3, 2022, at about 10:31am.

Bello further informed the court of a civil case pending before the High Court of Rivers State, which he said had been fixed for March 14, this year.

After listening to arguments by parties in the matter, the trial Judge, Justice Diepiri, ordered them to regularise their processes before the next adjourned date.

However, speaking with journalists outside the courtroom, Bello explained that the case was a civil land transaction, adding that the second respondent brought in the EFCC to intimidate his client.

He said: “So, we came to court to protect the fundamental human rights of the applicant. The EFCC has no business in this matter. The law establishing EFCC does not authorise them (EFCC) to dabble into civil commercial transactions.”

