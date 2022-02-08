Gombe Pledges  to Empower 20,000 Youths, Women

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has flagged off training for the first batch of 500 youths under the Gombe State Security, Traffic and Environmental Corps (GOSTEC) programme.

In his address at the induction ceremony held at the NYSC temporary orientation camp in Amada yesterday, the governor Inuwa Yahaya described GOSTEC as a home-grown innovation aimed at harnessing the potential of youths in the state which is one of his administration’s priorities towards human capital development.

He disclosed that 2,000 youths across the 11 local government areas of Gombe State would be engaged under the programme in collaboration with ‘At Risk Children Project (ARC-P) office in Abuja.

“GOSTEC was designed to mobilise youths across the 11 LGA of Gombe State with a view to giving them appropriate training that will enable them shoulder the responsibility of enforcing the relevant traffic, security and environmental laws in close collaboration with the statutory security agencies so as to ensure a safe, secure and clean environment for the people of the state in accordance with the dictates of the law,” the governor said.

Yahaya added: “With the launching of this noble corps in our state, we are yet again fulfilling one of our campaign promises by uplifting the living standard of our youths through the creation of decent employment opportunities and engaging them positively in the overall development of the state.”

He described the induction as just the beginning of youth-friendly initiatives of his administration, confirming that many people-oriented programmes of his administration are in the queue.

“Our government has started taking delivery of 2,000 tricycles, which we ordered as well as 1,000 light vehicles to be distributed to another set of at least 3,000 youths across the state in our bid to provide jobs to this important demographic group.

“In the same vein, the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park in Dadin Kowa, which is under construction, will employ not less than 50,000 youths when completed,” the governor stated.

Yahaya reiterated his commitment to end youth restiveness and political thuggery in the state, saying: “The menace of using our youths in political thuggery and criminality for the selfish interest of politicians will not be condoned by this administration. We remain determined to end the Kalare syndrome in Gombe State.”

Speaking earlier, the Coordinator of At- Risk Children Programme (ARC-P) and Special Adviser to the Governor on Human Capital Development, Sani Ahmed Haruna, appreciated the support and encouragement by the governor, saying security, good accommodation, nutritious food, kits, and other welfare packages have all been provided for the success of the training.

Sani added that there were 38 females among the 500 trainees, and over 80 percent facilitators from the state, a gesture he described as a good foresight of the governor.

