FG Moves to Avert Aviation Workers’ Strike

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The federal government has commenced moves to avert the impending nationwide strike byaviation workers.

The Aviation workers, under the aegis of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), and Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), had threatened to withdraw their services by today, Tuesday, February 8, 2022, over poor welfare and unimplemented agreements with the government.

The federal government, however, intervened on Monday by opening discussions with the aviation unions on the need to stop the impending strike, which could ground air travel nationwide.

The negotiations, which took place at the office of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, was still ongoing as at the time of filing this report, last night.

Those in attendance included the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika and other relevant top government officials.

A statement by the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, Mr Charles Akpan, quoted Ngige as having thanked the aviation workers for the matured way they went about their matter, saying they acted in the spirit of labour conciliation.

He said the aviation workers gave necessary notice to his ministry, but it was resolved that their parent ministry should first engage with them.

“I am happy that the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Aviation, reported that they did so with you, but there are two major areas that they couldn’t reach agreement with you and therefore, you had to escalate the matter by issuing an ultimatum to close the entire air space.

“I can see that all of you are here, both the traffic controllers and engineers. We thought there may be some openings in the air space, but I can see that all of you are united. I can assure you that we are going to reach agreements here and some of the agreements will be reached with the speed of a flash and we will get back to them.” Ngige said.

The minister referred to a conciliation agreement earlier done by NUATE with officials of his ministry, in which they agreed on March 31 as the timeline for the consummation, wondering why the union seemed to have ignored this while threatening to withdraw service.

“But that is not the issue now. I know about your complaints and that is why I called all the stakeholders, including the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC) and the Federal Ministry of Aviation. I had discussed most of the issues with your employers, the Minister and the Permanent Secretary and we decided on a line of action. It is that this government, the President in particular, does not believe that we can disengage people.

“The President does not believe a worker is not due his remunerations in terms of salaries and allowances. That is why nobody can complain that we are owing salaries. Some allowances that have not been fine-tuned, once fine-tuned, the government will pay, because the President was a wage earning person all through his military career. That is why he does not deal with anything pertaining to anybody being owed for work done.

“As long as I am the Minister of Labour, no government agency will owe anybody salaries and even confirmed allowances. If you cannot pay all, the CBA negotiations allow you to do ability to pay at the time in question so that you can stagger payment. But, we will agree on things today, put timelines on them and it will be done.”

Sirika, on his part, said the agitation for the rights and privileges of workers was lawful and acceptable, especially, under the Buhari administration, which in its manifesto, entrenched the principle of social democracy, adding that the government took the issue of labour very seriously.

He, however, described the agitation as something in-house between the ministry and its parastatals, which could be dealt with, hoping that the leadership of the unions would go back to their members with something they would be happy about.

Speaking on behalf of the aviation unions, National President, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSAN), Ahmadu Ilitrus, called for urgent measures to address their demands, even as he lamented that since 2019, when the Minimum Wage Bill was signed, no worker from the Aviation Ministry had benefitted from it.

He said many of the aviation workers had left service without benefitting from it, urging the government to look back and ensure that those who deserved the payment were paid.

He also called for the approval/release of the reviewed conditions of service for aviation workers, and at the same time, appealed to the government to address the issue of suppression of unionisation in the aviation industry.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

