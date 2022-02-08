EXPENSIVE UNREAL COSTS

The fake online world has kicked the real investment world to the value of about $230 billion. As a comparison New Zealand’s GDP in 2019 (IMF) was $255B, putting it at 52nd place out of 211 countries reported on. New Zealand is a real country and quite well worth visiting once we can again. Like everyone who has shares or superannuation I am worried.

As one of the apparently few citizens without a Facebook page I wonder what its value really is. Yes, like Bill Clinton who smoked but didn’t inhale, I tried it but didn’t like it and deleted my account or hope I did, they seem difficult to kill. There are of course billions, almost half of the world’s population, who do have an account but does a large number of supporters make it a good thing?

Perhaps that sort of money could be better used, maybe to cure cancer or prevent famines but then again it is ‘fake’ money unlike the real problems that still do exist. We should all get off the computers and meet our real neighbours and maybe do a few hours of volunteer work instead. You will receive real karma.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

