Dignitaries Grace Book Launch of Former Supreme Court Chief Registrar, Hadizatu Mustapha

Dignitaries from all works of life, over the weekend. gathered in Abuja, to grace the book launch of immediate past Chief Registrar (CR) of the Supreme Court, Mrs Hadizatu Uwani Mustapha.

The book which centres on the career path of Mrs Mustapha, who was the second female to become Chief Registrar of the Apex Court, is titled: ‘Hadizatu U. Mustapha: From Head Girl to the Supreme Court’, and it’s goal is to challenge young girls to aspire to become somebody in life.

Dignitaries at the occasion include serving and past executives of Borno State, National Assembly members, Senior Advocates of Nigeria and other well-wishers.

In his speech, Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, described the former CR, as a worthy ambassador, who has made Borno State proud, and worthy of emulation.

Zulum, who was represented at the occasion by his deputy, Umar Kadafur, said that Borno State would continue to celebrate her and partner with her in serving as role model not only to girls in Borno, but the entire Arewa and Africa.

He said that copies of the book would be placed in the State archives, and be made available to younger ones in the State.

One of the co-authors of the book, Mr Dotun Adekanmbi, described Mrs Mustapha as a hardworking and dedicated official who had left her mark on the sands of time at the Supreme Court, particularly in the area of proper record management in Nigeria.

Adekanmbi stated that the former CR, “was instrumental to the transformation of the Apex Court’s archives”, which has today made the Court’s archives more user friendly and in tune with global best practice.

He however, disclosed that outside work, Mustapha is a good mother to every child that comes her way, and would always go the extra mile to solve the problems of others.

He concluded that the book would be a motivational manual for young people, to aspire to become whatever they desire in life.

In her remarks, Hadizatu Mustapha, disclosed that her success story is embedded in the determination of her parents and teachers, who encouraged her to pursue her dream in life at a time when girls her mate were being given out in marriage. She said she decided to tell her success story through the publication of the book, as the outcome would help to fully clarify her passion for promoting the interest of the girl child in Nigeria.

“I am a beneficiary, my teachers’ early belief in the education of the girl child, as well as my father’s unwavering belief that, like the boy next door, a girl could equally achieve her best if suitably and diligently encouraged.

“It is therefore my plan to establish an NGO, to promote the good of the girl child. It is also for this reason that I particularly wish to thank His Excellency, Prof Babagsna Zulum, the Governor of my dear Borno State for honouring my invitation to this occasion. Despite the menace of insurgents, he has not wavered in his commitment to improving the lot of the girl child in the State.

“More can, should and will be done through the collaboration of government and indIviduals who are similarly persuaded, for as it is said: if you educate a woman, you educate a nation”, she said.

According to the book reviewer, Hajiya Asia El-Rufai, the book with 218 pages, contains 12 chapters with each chapter being captivating and resonating. Accordingly, she recommended it for all, particularly those interested in developing the girl child.

