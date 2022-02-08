Church Holds Prayer Rally against Ritual Killings in Onitsha

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Grace of God Mission International, Onitsha, has held a prayer rally around the city of Onitsha to protest the spate of ritual killings, cultism and drug consumption in the society.

The rally, which was led by the General Superintendent and Presiding Bishop of the Church, Dr. Paul Nwachukwu, moved round prominent streets in the commercial city, occasionally stopping at popular junctions for prayers and sprinkling of anointed oil.

There has been a recent upsurge in the number of ritual killings related to quest for wealth in many states across the country, most of which involve youths, with young girls being the victim.

Nwachukwu said: “We are doing this to pray against the spate of ritual killings in the society today, the high level of involvement in cultism by our young people and the rate at which they consume hard drugs.

“Today is a very big and great day. Grace of God youths held a rally all over the streets of Onitsha, declaring and making it loud and clear that ‘yahoo plus’, ‘mkpulummili’ (hard drugs) and every kinds of cultism shall end in Onitsha.

“We prayed against the spirit of wickedness and lawlessness, praying that the youths will start to live a life that will bring glory to Christ. Honour their parents and be a blessing to the society.”

The prayer rally which began from 3pm to 6pm moved from Upper Iweka Road, Owerri-Onitsha Expressway, Enugu-Onitsha Expressway and other prominent streets in the city.

Some members of the church who spoke to journalists said the aim of the rally was to deliver Onitsha youths from ritual killings, hard drugs and cultism, and they expressed belief that Onitsha will not remain the same after the rally, as God will bring deliverance on the city and the youths.

A member of the church and Student of Nwafor Orizu College of Education, Nsugbe, Miss Sopulu Uba, who participated in the march said: “I wish other churches will come out and do the same thing that our church is doing today. This will help to sensitise the people.”

