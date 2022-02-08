ASUU Seeks Intervention of Nigerians to Avert Strike

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

The Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU of the Federal University Lokoja (FUL), has urged the well-meaning Nigerians to as matter of urgency prevail on the Federal Government of Nigeria to honour all agreement it had signed with the union or else the ASUU would not hesitate to commence another strike action.

The Chairperson of ASUU, FUL Chapter, Dr. Silas Joshua, made this call while addressing journalists shortly after arising from the zonal congress for the purpose of mobilising and sensitising members on the pending issues that bother relationship between ASUU and federal government of Nigeria.

Joshua pointed out that the strike action embarked upon by ASUU was suspended in December 2020, adding that after one year some of the issues raised have not been addressed.

“The University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) have acknowledged the positive feedback from the end-users and has been approved for deployment by the government.

On the renegotiation of 2009 ASUU FGN agreements, the Chairman noted that the renegotiated agreement, which cuts across the welfare of members, conducive working environment, and other issues that bother on the general working of the university system, stressing that the government has failed to sign and implement the renegotiated agreement.

