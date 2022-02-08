APC Stakeholders Back Musa for National Chairmanship

As the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) schedules its convention to elect National Executive Committee for February 26, some stakeholders across the country have thrown their weights behind the candidature of Niger State senator , Muhammad Sani Musa , saying he would lead the party to a landslide in 2023 general election.

Coordinator of joint APC Stakeholders, Hon Umar Waziri Kumo at Daura Katsina State during the Turbaning of Hon Chibuke Rotime Ameachi as Dan Amanan Daura, said talks and mobilisation of delegates and influential party bigwigs were already ongoing to rally supports for Musa to emerge as next elected National Chairman of APC .

The unanimous supports enjoyed by the Senator , according to Kumo, was not unconnected to his clean records in public service , persuasive skills and above all , the charisma required by leader of the party to win the hearts of Nigerians ahead 2023 election.

Kumo added that the party was trying hard to avoid repeating mistakes of the past, particularly error of takingsensibilities of Nigerians for granted .

He explained further that party stakeholders had agreed not to fall into the pothole that became the nemesis of the previous party in power .

“To avoid repeating such a costly mistake that may rob us the chance to maintain our supremacy at the centre , there is need to have a national chairman devoid of any known controversy and scandal.”

We must have a National leader who commands respect from all regions of Nigeria and can take instant decisions on urgent issues affecting affairs of the party . It is our conviction that one individual among other contenders who could do this for our great party is no other person than Senator Musa. Now that he has accepted and yielded our calls to stand election as our National Chairman by his declaration in Minna over the week, our job of rallying supports to actualize this goal will be made easy, “ Kumo said.

