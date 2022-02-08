Adebomehin, New Surveyor General, Gets Appointment Letter

Fashola calls for execution of SCA

Emmanuel Addeh

The new Surveyor General of the Federation (SGoF), Mr Abuduganiyu Adebomehin, has received his letter of appointment as the substantive accounting officer of the office.

The letter marked ref. No. FMW&H/43353/T/39, dated February 1, was signed by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN).

A statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations in the office, Abu Micheal, said the letter conveyed the approval of the appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, indicating that it took effect from January 5.

“I am pleased to inform you that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has approved your appointment as the Surveyor General of the Federation in accordance with the powers conferred on him by Section 171 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“The appointment is with effect from 5th January, 2022 and is for a term of four years in the first instance, renewable upon satisfactory performance, provided you have not attained retirement age of 60 years or 35 years pensionable services whichever comes earlier,” it read.

Adebomehin who served as director in several departments in the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGoF) until he took over the baton of leadership was the Director Internal Boundary.

The statement described him as a consummate, dedicated and well experienced professional spanning over 30 years.

The new OSGoF helmsman attended the University of Lagos, Akoka where he bagged a B.Sc in Surveying, and Post Graduate Diploma in Photogrammetry, among several courses both at home and abroad.

Adebomehin took over from Mr. Adeniran Taiwo, who having attained the retirement age of 60, bowed out of office last year.

The new man had pledged to ensure continuous assessment of the performance of various departments and units in order to make necessary readjustments that would enable the office serve the government and the country better.

Adebomehin who hails from Lagos State was born on December 6, 1966 and has over three decades of work experience as a surveyor.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN) has urged stakeholders to work towards the implementation and enforcement of the Survey Coordination Act (SCA).

Speaking on the occasion of this year’s collaboration meeting of the OSGoF and the Armed Forces on the implementation of the survey coordination Act, Fashola said the issue of surveying and mapping had become so important, given the prevailing insecurity that was bedevilling the country.

The minister who was represented by the Director, Cadastral, Mrs Oluwatoyin Akerele, described surveying and mapping with adequate security as the bedrock of any meaningful development.

Earlier in his welcome address, Adebomehin said that if the existing challenges would be sorted out, there was the need for collaboration with various sectors and stakeholders on diverse platforms.

According to him, the Survey Coordination Act of 1962 is crucial to matters of surveying and mapping in the country and has far-reaching effects on national security, socio-economic activities, and attainment of sustainable development.

