30 Teams on Parade as Lagos Int’l Polo Tournament Returns

The prestigious GTCO Lagos International Polo Tournament makes a return after 24 months with 30 teams vying for honours in four major cup titles.

Lagos Polo Club President, Ayo Olashoju expressed delight at the return of the month-long tournament which was preceded by qualifiers in late January.

“In recent years, Lagos Polo Club is evolving. We keep showing how polo should be played in the 21st century not only in Nigeria but globally.

“With five teams competing in the Majekodunmi Cup, which is unprecedented. We have taken polo to a very high level that has never been seen in this part of the world,” he enthused with pride.

Players from Argentina, France, South Africa, among others, will feature in the Lagos International Polo Tournament with Olashoju assuring polo aficionados that all Covid-19 protocols are in place for safety of all polo lovers who will thronged the venue.

Two Lagos teams Leighton Kings and Caverton will jostle for the Majekodunmi Cup alongside Almat from Abuja, Lintex from Kano and Malcomites from Jos.

Four Lagos teams will feature in the Open Cup while four others are from Abuja, Jos, Kano and Port Harcourt.

Head Group Corporate Communications GTCO, Oyinade Adegite declared that their sponsoring the Lagos polo tournament is a commitment to purpose and helping sustain the good tradition every year of the tournament.

She said: “For us at GTCO, it’s about great customer experience. Polo is known as the game of kings and anywhere kings are, our customers need to be there. We look forward to partnering the Lagos Polo Club for a very long time.”

Tournament Manager, Seyi Oyinlola, expressed delight at the commitment of the sponsors which he described as top notch.

He declared that this year promises to be much in terms of organisation, standard of play and other areas of entertainment.

Apart from the four main cups (Majekodunmi, Open, Low and Silver), teams will also vie for subsidiary cups with the Dapo Ojora Memorial Cup as well as Chief of Naval Staff Cup as the new additional trophies.

