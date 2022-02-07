Star Comedian, Okikidft Features Vintage Confluence in Digital Media Campaign

Nigerian star comedian and actor, Tolulope Daudu, popularly known as Okikidft has sealed a deal with web-based cryptocurrency trading platform, Vintage Confluence LLC to feature the company’s services in a digital media campaign on his social media platforms.

The media campaign, which commences on January 2022, will run through a period of three months.

Speaking on the proposed campaign, the comedian said: “I feel so delighted partnering with Vintage Confluence and hope for greater partnership in the future.

“It is worthwhile doing business with Vintage confluence. The company is a duly registered firm and very professional in business, and as a result, we would like to keep a business relationship with Vintage Confluence.

“As an outcome of my engagement in business with Vintage Confluence, the company’s existing and prospective clients stand to have the best of services because I am putting my all into this campaign and to make sure the company gets more clients and wider reach.”

Okikidft, who is one of the most influential personalities in the entertainment industry, is popularly known for his comedy skits, which he shares on his Instagram platform with about 600, 000 followers.

The CEO, Vintage Confluence, Mr. Precious Aire, said his company’s decision to engage an influencer in a digital media campaign was the right decision in the right direction, noting that his company’s Bitcoin purchase transaction system offers seamless trades taking just 10 to 30 minutes every 24 hours a week in regular circumstances, hence the need to reach out to a wide range of prospective clients who have had difficulties in selling their Bitcoins with a hitch-free transaction.

The CEO said, “No other platform offers a mix of security with convenience, transparency, trust, honesty and customer service like Vintage Confluence does. We have devoted to the constant evolution of the company by listening to our users and enhancing its product mix to satisfy their requirements.”

Aire further said: “The core mission is to provide traders with the most comprehensive Web-based trading platform available with no hassle or verification, providing thousands of satisfied customers with the right rates, at the right place, and at the right time.

“We are committed to providing an exceptional customer experience in building a long-term relationship with both existing and prospective clients.”

Highlighting other unique services of the company, the Vintage Confluence chief said, “Every day, thousands of users around the world use Vintage Confluence LLC, and they are our best advertisers.”

