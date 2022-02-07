Redmi Note 11 Series to Enter Market this Week

Smart device manufacturing company, Xiaomi has said it will unveil the Redmi Note 11 Series in Nigeria this week.

The company said the latest series will offer Nigerians superior specs in the realms of camera display, battery and charging efficiency while providing high-level performance to suit the ever-evolving needs of consumers across the board.

The company said: “As a hugely popular product series with over 240 million units sold worldwide, Redmi Note Series continues the legacy of challenging what is possible.

“This series of mid-range devices is set to offer superior specs in the realms of camera, display, battery and charging efficiency, providing high-level performance to suit the ever-evolving needs of consumers across the board. Redmi Note 11 Series is the next step in Xiaomi’s global mandate to make innovative technology both accessible and affordable, ”it said.

