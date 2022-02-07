PSC to Consider Kyari’s Case at Tomorrow’s Plenary

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) is expected to deliberate the case of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Mr. Abba Kyari, at its plenary session billed for tomorrow.

THISDAY gathered that contrary to reports of a decision taken by the agency to dismiss Kyari, the matter had not been tabled before the plenary session of the commission.

It was gathered that Kyari’s case may be considered by the plenary session tomorrow.

There had been insinuations that the commission rejected the report of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Usman Baba, which was submitted to the commission recommending demotion to the next lower rank and retaining him in the force in view of Kyari’s exceptional performance in the past.

There were also reports that the commission was pushing for outright dismissal in view of the gravity of the offence of his alleged involvement in international fraud and the bad image it portends for the nation.

However, a reliable source familiar with the matter told THISDAY that Kyari’s case would be brought before the commission’s plenary meeting tomorrow.

“The matter has not come before the plenary and it may be considered tomorrow. We have also read similar reports of the decision taken.

“But such decisions can only be taken at plenary and that is not the case yet so I don’t know where they got those reports from “, the source said.

He stated that the report of the committee earlier set up by the commission on Kyari may submit its report to the plenary meeting of the commission tomorrow.

“The plenary cannot sit on a single matter about one individual, there are so many issues being treated so Kyari’s matter may be considered”, he said.

There were reports citing sources and internal memos which outlined how the police regulatory body placed the interest of the Nigeria Police as an institution over Kyari’s career trajectory and medals, saying his fate, if not appropriately and firmly decided, could leave an enduring blight on the country’s law enforcement.

When contacted, Spokesman of the commission, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, said he would relay the outcome of the plenary to the media.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

