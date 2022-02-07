PDP Tasks Security Agencies, KATSIEC on Credible LG Polls in Katsina

Francis Sardauna

The Katsina State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the State Independent Electoral Commission (KATSIEC) and security agencies to ensure credible and hitch-free local government elections in the state.

The state PDP Chairman, Hon. Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, made the appeal in Mashi on Monday while conducting the party’s local government congress to elect the PDP standard-bearers for the April 11 council polls.

The party, which has elected its councillorship standard-bearers, is expected to also elect its chairmanship candidates across the 34 councils of the state today (Monday) through the local government congress.

He admonished the state government and the electoral umpire to beef up security across the 361 political wards and the 34 local government areas of the state in order to ensure a free, credible and hitch-free local government elections in the state.

According to Majigiri, the party has credible chairmanship candidates, including a professor that when elected as chairmen of their councils, will ensure transparency and accountability in spearheading the affairs of their respective local governments.

He, however, tasked PDP members in the state to come out en-mass and vote the party’s candidates without fear and conduct themselves peacefully before, during and after the election.

Majigiri said: “We are calling on the government and security agencies in the state to beef up security and stand up for the responsibilities by ensuring that we have a hitch-free local government elections in the state.

“I am advising the State Independent Electoral Commission to conduct a free, fair and credible election on 11 April, 2022. We are hoping that the vote will count and if the vote is counted, PDP is going to win the election by God’s grace.”

