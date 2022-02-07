Owo Retreat: Ondo Implements Treasury Single Account

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Government has commenced move to implement Treasury Single Account (TSA), expand its revenue collection and block revenue leakages.

The state government has also directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state to institutionalise the concept of ‘One administration’ and implement the mandate in line with the redeemed agenda of the Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led administration.

These among others were part of resolutions made at the end of a three-day retreat for political office holders and accounting officers in the state public service held in Owo, Owo Local Government Area of the state, which ended last Saturday.

In his keynote address, the state Governor, Akeredolu, explained that the retreat was necessary to ensure that all MDAs key into the redeemed agenda of the administration; entrench the culture of ‘One Administration’; improve their revenue generation and upscale their productivity.

At the end of the retreat which ended on last Saturday, participants resolved among other things that the state must fully automate revenue collection, expand the revenue sources and block revenue leakages; while MDAs must prioritise and align capital projects with realistic budgetary provisions to ensure timely completion of key developmental projects

In a communique signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Princess Oladunni Odu, and the Head of Service, Pastor John Adeyemo, all MDAs are to adhere strictly to the provisions of Ondo State Public Procurement Law (2017), and also engage in peer review with sister agencies both within and outside the state for better performance.

Furthermore, multilateral and bilateral funding opportunities are to be fully explored for the benefit of the state, even as synergy between political heads and technocrats are to be fostered, and adherence to provisions of the regulatory books observed in all official actions.

The communique said: “The state Bureau of Statistics should be repositioned for data-driven development of all sectors.

“Public servants should undergo regular capacity building to enable them cascade knowledge gained to their subordinates, while ICT competence be made a key qualification for new entrants into the state public service.

“The government will sustain its current security effort, particularly the operation of the Ondo State Security Network (Amotekun Corps), for continued protection of lives and property in the state.

“The government will also continue to press for the actualisation of the exploration of its vast bitumen reserve, other mineral resources and the development of Port Ondo.”

Parts of the degraded forest reserves in the state are to be utilised for cash crops for economic benefits, just as gender mainstreaming and related matters to be continually prioritised by the government.

“The government will also institutionalise citizenship engagement and sustain good labour/association relations.”

