Olawepo-Hashim Backs Zulum’s Call for Mercenary Use in Terror War

* Says it requires a new security template

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A former Presidential hopeful and chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has thrown his support behind the call for the use of mercenaries in the fight against terrorists by the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, noting that the war on terror required a new security template.

Olawepo-Hashim also saluted the courage of men and women of Nigeria’s Armed Forces as well as other security agencies that have continued to make huge sacrifices to wade off terror and keep the country safe.

In a release by his media office at the weekend in Abuja, Olawepo-Hashim explained that for those sacrifices not to be in vain, it was time for the nation to construct a new Defence and Security Architecture to permanently destroy the seed of terror and uproot banditry/kidnapping across the country.

He equally enjoined the federal government to take note of the alarm raised by Zulum to the effect that Nigeria’s sovereignty was threatened by the growing number of ISWAP fighters in some parts of the state, warning that allowing the terrorist group to grow would spell doom for the country.

“With all manners of armed groups within two hours drive to Abuja, (the nation’s seat of power), from Niger and Kaduna, no one should downplay this threat,” he warned.

Zulum’s warning came a day after the federal government said it uncovered 96 financiers of Boko Haram and ISWAP, adding that at least, 123 companies and 33 bureaux de change were also linked to the terrorists.

Olawepo-Hashim, therefore, maintained that Zulum’s warning was timely and that the war in the North East and the insurgency in the North West required a new defence and security template and perspective.

According to him, if between 2015 and now, the government had allocated approximately N5.081tn for defence, including the appropriation of N4.669tn to the Federal Ministry of Defence from 2016 to date and $1bn for the purchase of military equipment, the template on the fight on terror required political responses that must tackle the underlining causes of the threats.

The root causes of insecurity, he argued, were rising poverty, rising illiteracy, bigotry, and hate, adding that Nigeria would be able to rise again once her leadership commit to tackling the causative factors of insecurity even as it rejigs the security architecture and structure of governance.

He, therefore, called on political leaders to put heads together “in order to agree on a workable agenda to stabilise our bleeding nation”.

