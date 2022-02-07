Okoye Concedes Four Goals on Return to Sparta Rotterdam

DUTCH EREDIVISIE

Super Eagles number one goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, returned to action for Sparta Rotterdam but conceded four times as they were hammered 4-0 by Feyenoord in the Dutch Eredivisie yesterday.

Okoye who some Nigerian fans blamed for Eagles exit of AFCON 2021 to Tunisia in the Round of 16, was back in Sparta’s starting line up for the Rotterdam derby against Feyenoord.

But it was an afternoon to forget for Okoye as the home side put four goals past him.

Also in action was Okoye’s Eagles teammate Cyriel Dessers who was introduced in the 66th minute for Feyenoord.

Orkun Kokcu opened scoring for Feyenoord on four minutes before Jahanbakhsh made it 2-0 in the 11th minute.

Five minutes into the second half Gus Til got Feyenoord’s third and also got their fourth in the 70th minute.

Okoye has now failed to keep a clean sheet in his last five games for Sparta Rotterdam, conceding nine goals.

Sparta Rotterdam have now gone 10 straight games without a win with their last victory coming in November 2021.

The defeat to Feyenoord leaves Sparta Rotterdam second from bottom in the 18-team league table on 14 points.

