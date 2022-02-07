NPFL: Remo Stars Back on Top, Win Star War

Remo Stars are back on the top of the ladder in the Nigeria Professional Football League after their 1-0 defeat of Shooting Stars in Ikenne yesterday.

The win did not just shoot the team back to the top, Remo Stars remain the only undefeated team in the NPFL after 11 matchdays.

The clash in Ikenne was not without incidents as fans of both clubs inflicted wounds on each other with dangerous weapons.

While Remo Stars won the ‘Star War’ in Ikenne, the ‘United Battle’ at the New Jos Stadium did not go the way of Rivers United as they unexpectedly slumped to a 1-0 defeat at Plateau United.

The goal that tumbled Rivers United from the summit was scored by Akila Jesse Jidima in the 32nd minute.

Remo Stars at the time of Plateau United’s goal had found themselves in the third position as the Jos side had moved to number two on the log.

Great thanks to Junior Nduka whos scored from a 61st minute free kick.

In Uyo, Dakkada found comfort in returning to their home ground as Musa Bashiru’s late goal helped the team to a lone goal victory against visiting Kano Pillars.

The striker who came on as a second half substitute had latched onto a rebound after Pillars goalkeeper Joshua Enahalo failed to parry Unwana Asuquo’s pile driver off a free kick from 25 yards to safety, in the 85th minute.

In Akure, Sunshine Stars could not glitter as they were dimmed 1-0 by visiting Enyimba. Victor Mbaoma’s 46th goal was all the invading Elephants needed to trampled on the Sunshine Stars.

MFM continued their unimpressive run this season as they were held to a goalless draw at home by Akwa United. In Ilorin, Kwara United defeated Lobi Stars 1- 0 to place fifth on the log. Samad Kadiri scored the goal in the 72nd minute.

Niger Tornadoes beat Katsina United 2-1. Ahmad Liman shot the home side ahead in the 20th minute before Shamusideen Hashim doubled the lead five minutes lated. Just before half time, Sani Faisal pulled a goal back for the visiting Katsina United.

Enugu Rangers salvaged a point as they held host team, Wikki Tourists to a goalless draw.

All the Results

Kwara Utd 1-0 Lobi Stars

MFM 0-0 Akwa Utd

Tornadoes 2-1 Katsina Utd

Plateau Utd 1-0 Rivers Utd

Remo Stars 1-0 Shooting

Sunshine 0-1 Enyimba

Wikki 0-0 Rangers

