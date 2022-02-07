Nnamani: Ugwuanyi, Greatest Mandate Ever for 2023 Presidency

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A former Governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, yesterday, said after consultation with stakeholders and political leaders including the Ebeano family, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of the state was the best man for Nigeria’s president.

Nnamani’s position followed meetings of scores of political leaders in the South-east geo political zone, who thought that justice, fairness and equity demanded that the Nigerian state allowed the zone to produce the next president.

He stated: “Our leaders, including the Ebeano political family in Nigeria and in diaspora have consulted widely and seriously believe in the actualisation of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and president in 2023.”

Nnamani, who represented Enugu East in the Senate, said Nigeria has been beleaguered by a chequered socio-economic and political history that required a consensus builder like Ugwuanyi to handle.

He said Ugwuanyi as the PDP leader in the South East has an enviable record as a consensus builder with every segment of the society, pointing out that he was the architect of the political harmony in Enugu.

According to him, “Governor Ugwuanyi is humane, tolerant and accommodating. All the traditional rulers, the clergy, workers union, the business community and the political class attest to his uncommon leadership qualities. No section of the state is marginalised or denied its dues.

“His successful handling of the PDP zoning arrangement assignment, which brought peace among party faithful across the country is a testimony of his capacity to build consensus,”adding that, “He managed the assignment 100 per cent and blemish-free. He did this in days, thereby confirming his competence and arbitrage qualities.

“Governor Ugwuanyi’s relationship with the labour unions is unprecedented. No record of industrial dispute with any workers’ union since he assumed office. He runs an open-door administration and all stakeholders are satisfied. He is the kind of leader Nigeria needs as President.

“Governor Ugwuanyi is patient and a master of give-and-take required in consensus building. A good listener and negotiator with demonstrable competence. This is exactly what the nation needs at this time.

“Governor Ugwuanyi is a fit and proper person to lead Nigeria out of the doldrums at this time. He has demonstrated the ability to calm frayed nerves, ensure equity and justice for all. He has the finesse, panache, good leadership traits needed to restore the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria.”

