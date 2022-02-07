Mixta Showcases Roadmap for African Real Estate Market

Mixta Africa, one of Africa’s largest indigenous real estate companies has announced plans to introduce a more revolutionary real estate solutions including construction of additional luxurious homes. The company also hinted on plans to enlist mortgage finance schemes aimed at encouraging prospective home ownership.

Reflecting on the company’s sterling performance in the outgoing year 2021, the Country Manager, Mrs. Sade Hughes says Nigeria with an estimated housing deficit of over 17m residential units require robust strategy to tackle. Adding that, Housing deficiency gap in Nigeria and Africa at large remain a focal point therefore top-notch solutions that will address the malaise will continue to be on the front burner of the company’s operations.

“We are working round the clock to ensure more and more Nigerians own properties at the best of deals. Our purpose is to build communities and provide enough homes for different classes of Nigerians and Africans. Part of this strategy is our decision to develop more affordable houses and engage mortgage providers to make more Nigerians to own homes with easy payment plans.” She disclosed.

Speaking on the company’s achievements in the outgoing year, Head of Marketing, Ms Onome Umukoro hinted that the company’s estate projects such as the Obudu Villas, Beechwood Park 1 & 2, Adiva Plots and Cove Lofts are all sold out in 2021 while Lakowe Heights, Marula Park, Expressview Estate in Abuja, Adiva Plainfields/new release, Commercial plots and the Residence Goree located in Senegal are all currently selling and on high demand.

Umukoro declared, “Our vision is to deliver urbanized and modern cities across the continent of Africa and we have garnered appreciable milestones in our estate projects. Our company has successfully developed more than 13,500 residential and retail units across 8 countries on the continent. We are currently present in 8 countries across Africa with full operations in Nigeria, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Morocco, and Tunisia but projects in Mauritania, Algeria and Egypt.”

She highlighted other achievements of the company to include the provision of affordable houses within the developing township programme tagged: Lagos New Town.

“Lagos New Town is a development concept where we host some of our most notable products including Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate, Beechwood Estate and Adiva Plainfields. The idea is to provide housing for a different cadre of homeowners with exquisite and luxurious aesthetics with comfort and convenience in mind.”

Mixta Africa founded in 2005 by a group of brilliant and innovative minds has continued to blaze the trail in the real estate market, building sustainable communities across many African countries. The company has been variously awarded Great Place to Work Silver, Best High-End-Real Estate Company awarded by African Property Investment Awards and Fastest Growing Real Estate Developer in Africa 2021 by Global Brands Magazine.

