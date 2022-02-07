Millionaires Emerge in WAW Wash and Win Promo

Gilbert Ekugbe

Three Nigerians have just become millionaires’ courtesy of WAW detergent, one of Nigeria’s largest detergents.

They emerged after being picked at the WAW millionaire’s draw from the maiden WAW Wash and Win Millions promotion.

The draw was held at the Ibadan office of the detergent maker, Expand Global Industries Limited (EGIL) and was witnessed by the members of the Nigerian Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), led by Oyo State Coordinator, Omotayo Fasuhanmi.

Fasuhanmi expressed his satisfaction with the conduct of the draw as he commended the company for rewarding its consumers during this period of economic uncertainty.

The winners in the WAW Millionaire draw were Chiamaka Chijoke, Matthew Achieve and Ahmad Abdullahi.

One of the winners, Matthew Achieve, when called and told that he had just become a millionaire could not hide his joy as he was full of appreciation to the company for initiating the draw.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

