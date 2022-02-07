Medview Absolves Self from Alleged $900,000 Hajj Scam

Chinedu Eze

Medview Airline management has said there was no scam or diversion of funds meant for the 2019 Hajj airlift, as alleged.

The airline also said the funds were utilised for necessary preparations including aircraft maintenance and payment to service providers.

The airline waa reacting to reports on allegation of scam following the invitation of the CEO, Alhaji Muneer Bankole by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ) to shed light on the airline Hajj Operations contract with National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

In a statement signed by the Director of Business Development, Mr. Isiaq Na-Allah, the airline pointed to the much touted $900,000, saying NAHCON paid the money directly to two service providers in Saudi Arabia namely General Authority of Aviation ($400,000 and Taibah Airports Development Company ($500,000) on July 5, 2019.

“In spite of deft moves by some highly placed persons to frustrate the airline from the operations with late release of funds, Medview Airline airlifted 4,387 pilgrims from Kaduna, Yobe and Ogun States. The Pilgrims Boards in those states are living witnesses of the operation”.

It explained further that in line with the terms of the contract with NAHCON, a Presidential committee was raised to reconcile the differences in payment to Medview Airline and the number of pilgrims airlifted, and this later metaphorized into a Ministerial Committee, where all issues were resolved.

