Lai Mohammed Sues Publisher over N10bn Fraud Allegations

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has instituted a legal action against an online publisher, Mr. Jackson Ude over alleged libelous publication.

In the suit, filed by his counsel, Taofeek Yahaya, at a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the minister joined the editor of the publication, Pointbanknews, Mr. Uduma Mba as 2nd defendant in the matter. In the writ of summon dated January 21, 2022, and signed by his counsel, the plaintiff sought for N50 billion damages.

According to the minister, the defendants in the publication, Pointblanknews, alleged that the he was involved in a N10 billion fraud, adding that the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), was already investigating him.

The minister said the report, published on August 3, 2022, on Pointbalnknews.com was circulated worldwide and has caused damage to his reputation.

He prayed the court to restrain the defendants from further publishing defamatory new items against him.

He also prayed the court for a perpetual injunction, restraining the defendants from writing or caused to be written, publishing or caused to be published and generally circulating or caused to be circulated by themselves or their agents or servants or otherwise any of such libel or similar words or any word to the like effect concerning the claimant.

According to the writ of summons, one of the witnesses listed to give evidence in the matter was the minister, who was expected to lead evidence and show to the court that contrary to the mission statement as contained in the website, the publication was a purveyor of false, untruth, malicious libel against anyone and intentionally sensationalises its report to defame innocent people as they have done in his case.

He said the publication made by the defendants was untrue, malicious, unfounded and wicked.

The minister would also lead evidence to show that he has always been at the forefront of the development of the ministry of information and culture where he is currently serving as minister and will not do anything to bring his name and the name of the ministry to disrepute.

