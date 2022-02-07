Inadequate Manpower, Bane of Insecurity in Niger, Says Commissioner

Laleye Dipo

The Niger State Government on Monday said that inadequate manpower, especially on the part of the police, has aggravated insecurity, adding that in some communities, there are only seven policemen, while policemen are non- existent in some other communities, as this is coupled with the difficult terrain of most parts of the state.

The government also said that banditry and terrorism are festering in seven local governments of the state because of the involvement of men of the Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP), adding that men of the dreaded Boko Haram have now integrated into many communities around the state.

These shocking revelations were made by the state Commissioner for Local Government and Internal Security, Mr Emmanuel Umar, when he delivered a lecture with the theme: “Insecurity in Niger State, The Way out” at a forum organized in Minna by the state Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Umar claimed that it has become very difficult for the security operatives to bring an end to banditry and terrorism because of the footprints of ISWAP and Boko Haram members.

He also said that since most of the rural dwellers keep their money at home, as banking activities are non-existent in their domain, the bandits always have a field day relieving them of their cash.

According to him, despite the claim that ransoms are not being paid to the criminal elements, reports have shown that in one incident in Kagara town, N70 million was paid to the bandits even as not less than N500 million was lost to bandits in an attack on the cattle market in Mariga town of Mariga Local Government.

Umar said Nigerians should be involved in the fight against banditry and terrorism in the state and country as a whole, pointing out that the security agencies need to be properly equipped and reinforced with additional manpower.

In his contribution, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, debunked claims that seven local government areas are under bandits’ siege, saying the number of the councils affected are just five.

Abiodun disclosed that the command has identified the bandits’ routes and deployed riot policemen to the areas.

The PPRO agreed that the command is understaffed but said: “There are a lot of efforts being put in place to tackle this insecurity.”

Abiodun disclosed that not less than 500 castle have been recovered from rustlers and returned to their owners.

