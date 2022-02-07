Ighalo on Target as Al Hilal Set up Chelsea Clash

Nigerian international,Odion Ighalo, scored as Al Hilal came from a goal down to hammer hosts and fellow Asian side Al Jazira 6-1 in the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup holding in UAE.

Ighalo’s Al Hilal will now meet European champions Chelsea in the semifinal on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Egyptian giants Al Ahly defeated Monterrey 1-0 to set up a FIFA Club World Cup semi-final against Palmeiras.

Mohamed Hany’s 53rd-minute strike saw off the Mexican side at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Al Ahly, without several Egypt players who were on duty at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, will face Brazilian team Palmeiras on Tuesday at 16:30 GMT.

The Blues, who beat Plymouth in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, will fly out without boss Thomas Tuchel after the German tested positive for coronavirus.

The Club World Cup features the winners of the continental cups in FIFA’s six confederations and the league champions from the United Arab Emirates.

The tournament was due to be played in Japan in December but was postponed and moved to the UAE.

