Gombe 2023: Contest or Incur Our Wrath, Akko Youths Tell Dattuwa

Segun Awofadeji

Youths under the auspices of Akko Youth Forum said that they may be forced to take legal action against Hon. Dattuwa Ali Kumo, if he failed to come out and contest the House of Representative seat of Akko Federal Constituency.

The Chairman of the Forum, Mr. Umar Muhammad, said on Sunday that if he refused to heed to their call, they might have no option than to sue him in court.

Muhammad said in a statement sent to newsmen in Gombe that Hon. Dattuwa Ali Kumo, the current Special Adviser to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya on House of Assembly Matters, should not expect their political loyalty again should he refuse their call.

It would be recalled that the Coalition of Akko APC Support Groups had on January 10, 2022, addressed a press conference calling on Hon. Dattuwa Ali Kumo to contest the Akko Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives.

However, Hon. Dattuwa Ali Kumo has not responded to the public call even as more groups are adding their voice to the call.

