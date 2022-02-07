Foundation to Educate 500,000 Nigerians on Constitutional Literacy

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Prince Ade Ajayi Foundation (PAAF) has announced plans to preach and educate 500,000 Nigerians home and abroad in two years.

The Foundation stated that the move is part of its first phase of its training for a new Nigeria using constitution and building love towards nation building with the aid of a book that would change the perception and behavioural approach of the citizenry.

The Convener, Adeyemi Ajayi, PAAF, at the Nigerian Icon Patriots awards and book/app launch of “I love Nigeria my country and translation of Nigeria constitution to indigenous languages (Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba), said when all Nigerians are educated about the country and its constitution, the citizenry will be able to vote well informed legislators through local, state and federal government in order to make very necessary amendments that are instrumental for development without war.

Also speaking, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Dr. Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, commended the initiative by the convener for translating the constitution into the three indigenous languages

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

