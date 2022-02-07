‘FBN Holdings Committed to Supporting Human Devt Initiatives’

Ugo Aliogo

The Group Managing Director, First Bank Nigeria Holdings, Nnamdi Okonkwo, has stated that FBN Holdings remains committed in supporting initiatives focused on human development indices in the society.

Okonkwo, who disclosed this recently in Lagos at the commissioning of renovated block of classrooms and donation of borehole to Lafiaji Senior High School, Lagos Island, said what Rotary Club of Lagos has done is to support and align with the kind of things that the bank does, noting that this is the reason why they are very happy to be part of the initiative both at the group office and at the subsidiary level.

He hinted that for the past six years going to eight years, they have consistently supported Rotary Club in different intervention.

“When I went through the Programmes. I’m particularly delighted because one of the projects today that we are opening and commisioning is a library, it gives me some nostalgic feeling because when I was leaving secondary school 39years ago, I was actually the Library Prefect of my School, so anything that concerns Library gives me very great joy and I’m happy to be part of this,” he said.

Okonkwo, who represented at the event by the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), FBN Holdings Plc, Oyewale Ariyibi, urged the School Principal ensure that the project built should properly maintained, while assuring that if the project is maintained the bank would come back next year to build another four block of classroom.

He added: “So, maintenance is very key and very important and so on this note, I will say we don’t shy away from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) because that is what gives our business the sustainability that we desire. At the appropriate time, we will reach out to the incoming president, and we will discuss to see how we can be of help in our usual character.”

Earlier, in his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer, First Bank Nigeria, Dr. Adeshola Adeduntan, noted that the bank is proud to be witnessing the inauguration of the laudable projects the club embarked on in Lafiaji Senior High School, pointing out that these achievements illustrate values that resonate with the bank.

Adeduntan also stated that the bank has over the years demonstrated a dogged commitment to promoting educational development as a major component of their corporate responsibility and sustainability programmes.

He revealed that as part of the numerous ways by which the Bank reinforces its commitment to the education sector, they have provided far-reaching educational interventions over the past 127 years.

Adeduntan, who represented at event by the Head, Digital Marketing, Chinwe Bode-Akinwande, disclosed that at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic FirstBank strengthened the education sector to recover by launching the e-learning initiative aimed at moving 1 million students across the nation to e-learning.

According to him, “We also supported public school students in Lagos State with 20,000 mobile devices loaded with educational curriculum to keep them engaged during the lockdown. Notably, this initiative has received global recognitions and awards.”

