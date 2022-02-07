Fashion Brand, Kwelaku, Unveils Store to Share African Story 

A multi-functional women’s clothing label, Kwelaku, has unveiled its flagship store in Victoria Island area of Lagos to better share the African story.

The Kwelaku brand is famous for adopting tribal prints interpreted into chic functional silhouettes that can stand the test of time.

Speaking at the unveiling, Creative Director and Founder of Kwelaku, Victoria Anosike, said, “The Kwelaku woman has a deep appreciation for African culture and craftsmanship.

“She loves to make a statement, but never overt. My creativity and imagination are sparked by my immediate environment and the African continent as a whole.”

That is why the brand welcomed new and existing customers and friends into the concept store for a first look and in-store debut of its much-anticipated Plisse Capsule and most recent collections, a beauty and skincare section.

The concept store, Anosike emphasised, was designed to reflect the diversity of the brand by collating a wide variety of creations in a location. “It was inspired by our vision, borrowing motifs and colours centred on nude, and off-white tones accented with a pastel touch.”

The store features an illuminating gallery-like backdrop for its latest collections and also has a cosy, living room-esque feel to it, which is a trait peculiar to the brand.

This is part of Kwelaku’s aim in sharing the African story through prints and pieces while also striving to give its customers a luxury brand experience within the premium space.

Forging ahead with its quest, the brand successfully established its presence in other west African countries including Ghana and Dakar last July.

“We hope to replicate this expansion in more new locations, as our brand continues to gain acceptance across Africa,” the CEO highlighted.

