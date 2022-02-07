Emir of Jama’are Dies at 84

Segun Awofadeji

The Emir of Jama’are in Bauchi State, Alhaji Muhammadu Wabi III, is dead. He died at the age of 84.

THISDAY checks revealed that the emir passed on in the early hours of Sunday, February 6, 2022, after a prolonged illness that had kept him away from public view for years.

Our correspondent also gathered that the late emir had gone for treatment outside the shores of the country before it was decided to just allow him to remain at home.

A reliable source in the palace also confirmed the death of the emir saying that “it is true that the Emir of Jama’are is no more. He died in the early hours of Sunday. May Allah forgive his sins and grant him Aljanat Firdaus.”

One of his children, Mr. Hassan (Samir) Ahmad Wabi (Chigarin Jama’are), confirmed the death of the emir on his Facebook page. Wabi wrote: “Innalillahi Wa Inna’ilaihi Raji’un… Allah Mai kowa Mai komai Ya dauki ran Abba mun. Mai Martaba Sarkin Jama’are Alhaji Ahmadu Muhammadu Wabi III.Yanzu 12:02Am 06-O2-2022.Allah Madaukakin Sarki Ya sa tafi a sa’a.Ya kuma sa Aljannatul Firdausi ta zamto makoma gareshi.In tamu tazo Yasa mu cika da Imani.”

The translation in English is “Innalillahi Wa Inna’ilaihi Raji’un… Allah the owner of all has taken the life of our dear father, His Royal Highness, the Emir of Jama’are, AlhAhmadu Muhammadu Wabi III at 12:02Am 06-O2-2022. May Allah make his death rest for him and grant him Aljanat Firdausy.”

His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr.) Ahmad Muhammad Wabi lll (OON), was born in 1938 at the Royal household of Jama’are.

He acquired his Islamic education inside the Royal Palace of his father, Alhaji Muhammad Wabi ll, who was the 7th Emir of Jama’are.

His father was an Islamic scholar with many students who were learning Arabic studies. Ahmad was sent to the only elementary school in Jamaare where he obtained his western education in the emirate from 1948 to 1952.

At the tender age, he could read and write in Arabic, Hausa and English languages.

He was later appointed Native Authority (N.A) Livestock Assistant from 1956-1962 and store keeper from 1962 to 1964.

Ahmad was appointed as the 9th Emir of Jama’are on the 11th May, 1971 as a second class emir. He was formally given a staff of office by the then Military Governor of the defunct North-Eastern State, late Brig. Musa Usman.

He was the longest serving emir in the history of Bauchi State. He spent 52 years on the throne as the Emir of Jama’are before his death.

The funeral prayers will hold by 3pm on Sunday at the Emir’s Palace in Jama’are after which his remains would be buried in the burial ground of Emirs within the Palace.

