Ekiti 2022: Fayemi, Fayose Plotting against My Ambition, Oni Alleges

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Segun Oni has accused Governor Kayode Fayemi and ex-Governor Ayodele Fayose of plotting against his governorship ambition, which he intends to realise on the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) after being allegedly rigged out in the People’s Democratic Party(PDP)’s primary.

In a statement in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, Oni alleged that Fayose had hurriedly called a meeting of his associates to express his fears on his defection as thousands of the party members had coalesced into Secgun Oni Movement (SOM).

Oni posited that there had been uneasy calm in the camps of the PDP’s candidate, Bisi Kolawole and that of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Biodun Oyebanji, since he announced his defection plan last Friday.

“Troubled by the mass movement of PDP members to the Oni camp Fayose ran to the a radio station at Ikere Ekiti in an attempt to stop them, but it was an exercise in futility as his actions further mobilized more people to Oni’s meeting.

“Former governor Fayose convinced Fayemi that some of the aggrieved members of the APC were are at the well-attended meeting at Ifaki Ekiti, where Oni unveiled his plans to contest the June 18 governorship election on another platform and that serious mobilisation is also going on within the APC for same purpose.

“In view of this we are calling on all well meaning Ekiti sons daughters as well as all stakeholders in the state to warn both Fayemi and Fayose to desist from do-or-die politics but rather face the electorates and show case their candidate instead of planning evil against the people of the state.”

However, Fayose had assured members and supporters of the PDP in the state that he remained on the same page with everyone, not minding the side taken before and after the primary election.

The former governor said in a release yesterday , which he personally signed that “It’s not anti-party or outside any party member’s right to support any aspirant of his or her choice in a build up to a primary election and same cannot be used against anyone after the process.”

He said part of protection of interests of stakeholders was the appointment of Otunba Yinka Akerele, an aspirant from the Repositioning Group within the PDP as Director General of the campaign, adding that “this is the beginning of the process to ensure that all interests are duly taken care of.”

The statement read: “What else can I ask for after winning for my candidate? Therefore, my duty is to provide leadership for all and the party at large and ensure that all interests are protected as politics is purely interest based to which I will never be insensitive.

“Lastly, let me state that we can wish that no one leaves the party, but we are not in position to force those that feel strongly that their aspiration can only be realized elsewhere to stay in the party. To me, it is a matter of choice and commitment to ones personal ambition or the interests of the PDP.

“To all our party faithful, please be assured that I, Ayo Fayose, as your leader will be magnanimous, equitable and work with all without bitterness. This I say with all sense of responsibility.

“Therefore, come let’s win together.”

