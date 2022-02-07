DSPL Commends FG for Data Protection Bureau, Appointment of Olatunji

Emma Okonji

Data Services Protection Limited (DSPL), one of the licensed Data Protection Compliance Organisations (DPCOs) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the establishment of the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) and for the appointment of Dr. Vincent Olatunji as the pioneer National Commissioner/CEO of the bureau.

The CEO of DSPL, Mr. Tunde Balogun, in a statement, said both the creation of the bureau to manage Nigeria’s burgeoning data protection industry and the appointment of Olatunji, a veteran public sector administrator, would help to positively accelerate required development of the nascent data sector.

“Government has initiated profound, practical steps to administer the steady growth of the data industry while the march towards legislation through an Act of Parliament is still progressively on course. This is highly commendable on the part of President Buhari and the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami.

“We expect operators and other stakeholders to critically look at how to leverage the new window for opportunities and collaborations,” Balogun said.

The ministry in a statement released in Abuja, announced that, “the NDPB has been established in line with global best practice and will focus on data protection and privacy for the country, among others.”

The statement further said: “The successful implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) for a Digital Nigeria has significantly increased the adoption of data platforms and accelerated the datafication of our society. This has increased the importance of having an institution that focuses on data protection and privacy.

“Furthermore, the issuance of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) in January 2019, as a subsidiary legislation to the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Act 2007, has increased awareness about the need for data protection and privacy. The Bureau will be responsible for consolidating the gains of the NDPR and supporting the process for the development of a primary legislation for data protection and privacy.”

President Buhari also approved the recommendation of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, for Dr. Vincent Olatunji to serve as the National Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer of the Bureau.

Olatunji hails from Ekiti State and, at the time of his appointment, was the Director of the eGovernment Development and Regulations Department at NITDA. The appointment takes effect immediately, the statement further said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

