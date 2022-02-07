Don’t Defect, Kalu Begs Aggrieved Abia APC Members

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Chief Whip of the Senate and Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has called on the members of the party in the state to embrace unity and togetherness ahead of the 2023 general elections

The Abia North Senator, according to a statement by his media office on Sunday in Abuja, also appealed to different factions to bury the idea of defecting to another political party amidst the disagreements in the party.

Kalu, according to the statement, noted that disagreements were bound to happen in democratic settings, and that he did not belong to any of the factions.

In his capacity as leader of the party in the state, Kalu said he was watching very keenly, the developments in the party with a special call on all aggrieved members to remain strong with a view to strengthening the party

He said defection cannot be the solution to their grievances, adding that everyone should allow the party’s national leadership to address the grievances amicably.

He said: “ As the leader of the party, I have been neutral but that does not mean I am paying deaf ears on the grievances by individuals and groups. I wish to call on aggrieved members to keep confidence with the party, while we explore all peaceful means for amicable solution.

“I want to state that it is very normal for any member or faction to feel some kind of way , but we must allow the National leadership to use various reconciliation strategies to make the party stronger.

“The wisest actions from all members is to strengthen the party and work with everyone to achieve the common goal of successful outing in 2023

“The Ward Congress, Local Government Congress and State Congress is over . I will encourage everyone who believes in our party to remain steadfast because what is ahead is more and better

“Abia people are strongly behind APC and we have what it takes to wrestle power from the ruling party in the state,” the former governor said.

Meanwhile, a large presidential campaign billboard bearing the name and picture of Kalu has surfaced in the commercial cities of Onitsha, Aba, Enugu, Owerri, Abakaliki and other states of the South

The campaign banner which was attached to a bridge in a strategic location at the Uga Junction Bridge, Umuahia, Aba, Ohafia, Owerri, Abakaliki amongst others had a picture of Kalu.

Others are located at Approach Intra Onitsha and Asaba expressway.

The campaign banner had the inscription, “For a better Nigeria, support Orji Uzor Kalu for President.”

The APC logo was inscribed on the large banner, it also had the name of a group, ‘South East Movement Youth Movement’ as the sponsor.

