Dele Momodu Declares Presidential Ambition in Hometown, Ihevbe, Edo State

*Vows to take over from Buhari

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Publisher of Ovation International Magazine, Dele Momodu, yesterday declared his presidential ambition in his home town, Ihevbe, Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State.

He also stressed that he was the most qualified among those aspiring to take over from Buhari.

Momodu who was received by a large crowd of Ihevbe people, said his presidential ambition was derived from the fact that though he was never a governor, senator, minister or president, he had sat on table with the high and mighty.

According to him, “For long I have been interacting with presidents, ministers, governors because I know that one day, I will be president.”

He, therefore, challenged whoever has a better credential than him to come out and present it.

“All I want to be is president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Today is a day to say it finally before my people. Anybody who think he is more qualified than me should come out and say so,” he added.

The renowned journalist and publisher who went down memory lane recalled that his homecoming was 49 years after he lost his dad.

He promised that his coming into politics was majorly to serve the people and change the narrative of the average Nigerian as far as deliverables are concerned.

In a chat with journalists, the former Senator, representing Edo North Senatorial district, Senator Yisa Braimah, asserted that the presidential hopeful was the locality’s best choice for Aso Rock in 2023.

Braimah, a chieftain of the People Democratic Party (PDP), said “This is a glorious entry. The whole of Ihievbe community has turned out en-masse to receive their illustrious son. A man who has achieved so much in the media.

“Dele Momodu has declared his intentions to run for presidency. We love his home coming and we have resolved to send him forth to rescue Nigeria for us.”

Welcoming Momodu, the traditional head of Ugba village in Ihievbe community, Pa. Rufus Aigbevbole described him as a son in whom they are well pleased.

He said: “It is a thing of joy, and something that will always remain in our memory for long to have you in our midst today, particularly when I am still alive as the village Head of your immediate community of Ugba.

“I will now have message of hope to deliver to your loving father (Oboh Momodu) and others when I eventually pass on to the great beyond to meet them there someday.”

