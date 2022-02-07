Cormart, Big Dutchman to Produce Sandwich Panels

Ugo Aliogo

Cormart Nigeria Limited has recently announced a strategic partnership with Big Dutchman for the production of sandwich panels in Nigeria. The focus is on the agricultural sector, specifically on closed pen houses in the poultry industry.

The group in a statement made available to THISDAY said the partnership allows Big Dutchman to provide the technical specifications to produce top-quality panels, while Cormart manufactures the panels at its facility in Ogun State.

The Cormart’s General Manager, Dr. Johannes Flosbach said: “We are excited to partner with one of the world’s market leaders in the industry. Big Dutchman is an anchor partner with a huge pipeline of projects in the poultry industry, which all require sandwich panels,” he said.

The Managing Director Big Dutchman, Thomas Ogundiran, noted: “Investments in the Nigerian poultry industry are booming but importing equipment is a challenge.

Therefore, local production of equipment at global standards is the solution. We are happy that we can partner with Cormart to achieve this project. Cormart is a sister company to Chi Farms, which will further add agricultural know-how to the project.”

On his part, the Cormart Managing Director, Martin Middernacht, commented on the company’s preparation and the economic impact of the partnership.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

