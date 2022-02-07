BUNDESLIGA: George Bello Makes Decent Debut for Arminia Bielefeld

George Bello was cheered on during an encouraging debut for his new club Arminia Bielefeld as they drew 1-1 at home with Borussia Monchengladbach in the German Bundesliga on Saturday.

Bello, who has Nigerian and American roots, debuted few days after he joined the German Bundesliga side from Major League Soccer (MLS) side Atlanta United with a decent showing.

He opted for the Bundesliga after his club had agreed a transfer fee with Belgian club Cercle Brugge.

The leftback was cheer loudly by the fans when he was introduced in the 71st minute for Nathan De Medina.

He made some useful tackles and completed a number of passes.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

