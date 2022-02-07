Buhari Back in Abuja after Attending 4-Day AU Summit in Ethiopia

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday returned to Abuja after a four-day official visit to Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, where he participated in the 35th Ordinary Session of Assembly of the African Union (AU).

The president arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 3pm in Nigeria Air Force 1 presidential jet.

He was received by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Leo Irabor; service chiefs and the Inspector General of Police (IG), Usman Baba, among other top government officials.

President Buhari, shortly on arrival, boarded a Nigeria Air Force chopper that took him to the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

While in Addis Ababa, the president took part in the various meetings and consultations, including one with a Guinea Bissau emissary, Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guinea-Bissau, Suzi Barbosa, who provided him with graphic details of a recent coup attempt on President Umaru Sissoco Embalo.

President Buhari also met on the sidelines of the summit with the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, with whom he discussed the growth and development of Africa.

During the meeting, the president and his Ethiopian counterpart agreed that the growth and development of African countries will require strong and visionary leadership that caters for the needs of the people.

They further added that such leadership ought also to effectively strengthen institutions that encourage peaceful co-existence, while providing disincentives to conflicts and coups.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

